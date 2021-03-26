358,417 Shares in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 358,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDXG. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Shares of MDXG opened at $9.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average of $8.26. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $11.44. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.12). MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 37.28% and a negative return on equity of 404.08%.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG).

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.