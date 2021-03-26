Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Shares Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,364 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,550 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,023,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,648,000 after acquiring an additional 133,604 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Nuance Communications by 2,146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,808,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639,307 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Nuance Communications by 240.7% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,713,332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,326 shares during the period. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,334,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Nuance Communications by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,670,702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,751,000 after purchasing an additional 39,896 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NUAN opened at $41.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 418.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.86. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $51.62.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $345.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NUAN. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Guggenheim upgraded Nuance Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.86.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

