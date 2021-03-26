ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New $3.06 Million Investment in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 88,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 224.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 159.3% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. 48.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.68.

PAAS opened at $30.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $40.11.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $430.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.37 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 4.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

