Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Updates FY 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) updated its FY 2022

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.00-2.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1-1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.Brooks Automation also updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.48-0.57 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.11.

NASDAQ BRKS opened at $77.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.63 and a beta of 1.97. Brooks Automation has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $91.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.53 and its 200 day moving average is $67.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.62 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

