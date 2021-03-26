ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Grows Stock Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 94.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,453 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Under Armour by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UAA opened at $22.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.39 and a 200-day moving average of $17.05. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $24.39. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of -13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Under Armour from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Under Armour from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Under Armour from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.88.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

