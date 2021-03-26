Northern Trust Corp Sells 28,803 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,315,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,803 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $38,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RYN. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 23.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 11,229 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 5.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 310,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 17,404 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 8.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier during the third quarter valued at about $459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

RYN opened at $31.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.47 and a beta of 0.98. Rayonier Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.23 and a 12 month high of $35.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.42 and a 200 day moving average of $29.78.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $196.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.41 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered Rayonier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other Rayonier news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $167,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

