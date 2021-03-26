Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Down 5.4% on Insider Selling

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)’s share price dropped 5.4% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $66.95 and last traded at $66.95. Approximately 17,810 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,161,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.78.

Specifically, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $565,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 359,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,024,981.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $221,693.69. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 255,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,158,168.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,134 shares of company stock worth $19,966,840 in the last three months. 24.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FSLY. Zacks Investment Research restated an “average” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Fastly from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.93.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.25 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.83.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,792,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186,166 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,219,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,316 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,789,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 3,572.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,207,000 after acquiring an additional 479,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 733,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,094,000 after acquiring an additional 332,001 shares during the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

