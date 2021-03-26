Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Director Acquires $143,400.00 in Stock

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Director James Peyer acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.34 per share, with a total value of $143,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

James Peyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 8th, James Peyer acquired 1,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $15,250.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, James Peyer acquired 20,300 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.79 per share, with a total value of $361,137.00.

SNSE stock opened at $13.49 on Friday. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.48.

SNSE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

