Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Cuts Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Price Target to $230.30

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $246.50 to $230.30 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FUTU. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Futu in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. 86 Research cut Futu from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut Futu from a c rating to a d- rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. BOCOM International began coverage on Futu in a report on Monday, January 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Futu in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Futu currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $225.20.

Shares of FUTU opened at $111.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.06 and a beta of 1.76. Futu has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $204.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUTU. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Futu in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Futu in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Futu in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Futu in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Futu in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products.

