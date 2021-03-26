Nxt (NXT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.67 Million

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. One Nxt coin can now be purchased for about $0.0436 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Nxt has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. Nxt has a total market cap of $43.51 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nxt alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00022057 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00016591 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00007905 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004525 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006999 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Nxt Coin Profile

Nxt is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nxt’s official website is www.jelurida.com/nxt . The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org . Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nxt Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nxt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.