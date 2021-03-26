Insight Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.10 Million (INX)

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. During the last seven days, Insight Protocol has traded down 28.9% against the dollar. One Insight Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Insight Protocol has a total market cap of $1.10 million and $105,793.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00023548 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00048310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.57 or 0.00644986 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001868 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.45 or 0.00064302 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00023737 BTC.

About Insight Protocol

Insight Protocol (INX) is a token. It was first traded on November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 tokens. The official website for Insight Protocol is inxprotocol.io/en . Insight Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@insightprotocol . Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Insight Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insight Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

