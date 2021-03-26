Lethean (LTHN) Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. Over the last week, Lethean has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Lethean has a total market cap of $426,263.76 and approximately $96.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,578.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,628.37 or 0.03039237 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.19 or 0.00330718 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.69 or 0.00899041 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.96 or 0.00418005 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $196.06 or 0.00365942 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003962 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.29 or 0.00237572 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00021413 BTC.

About Lethean

Lethean is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

