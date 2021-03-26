Analysts Issue Forecasts for Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CORE)

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Core-Mark in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Fishbein anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Core-Mark’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Get Core-Mark alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CORE. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Core-Mark presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shares of Core-Mark stock opened at $38.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.89. Core-Mark has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $40.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 0.38.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.26. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CORE. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Core-Mark by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Core-Mark by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Core-Mark by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 21,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brian Brandon sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total value of $69,154.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,743.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 2,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $76,719.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,793.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.