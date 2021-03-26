442 Shares in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Purchased by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Beam Global by 522.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,835,000 after acquiring an additional 89,138 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Beam Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,792,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Beam Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $608,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in Beam Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,582,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Beam Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Beam Global alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Beam Global in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Cowen began coverage on Beam Global in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Beam Global from $25.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Thursday.

In other Beam Global news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 4,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $250,209.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,757.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 6.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BEEM opened at $37.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $250.20 million and a P/E ratio of -47.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.16. Beam Global has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $75.90.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.