Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) had its target price increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.96% from the company’s current price.

DIOD has been the subject of several other reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Shares of DIOD opened at $78.01 on Wednesday. Diodes has a one year low of $37.51 and a one year high of $91.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $350.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Diodes will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 57,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $4,169,883.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,501,253.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total transaction of $385,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,830.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 325,186 shares of company stock valued at $26,381,467. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diodes by 261.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

