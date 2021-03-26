Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 1,848 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $4,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in RH by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of RH by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of RH by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of RH by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RH. UBS Group raised their price target on RH from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $476.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on RH from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their target price on RH from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on RH from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $491.94.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $529.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $485.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $438.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.27. RH has a 1-year low of $84.61 and a 1-year high of $540.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.48, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. RH had a return on equity of 354.62% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $812.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RH will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

