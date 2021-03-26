American International Group Inc. Purchases 68,010 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

American International Group Inc. increased its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 567,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,010 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of JetBlue Airways worth $8,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 27,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 60.0% during the third quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $19.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $21.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average is $14.88. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.57.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.16. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on JBLU. Vertical Research downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.08.

In other JetBlue Airways news, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $96,550.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,520.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $100,602.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,513.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,965 shares of company stock worth $262,562. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

