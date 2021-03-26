Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 41,321 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,321 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.08% of OGE Energy worth $4,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OGE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 21,634 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in OGE Energy by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 15,643 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in OGE Energy by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 98,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 15,922 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,408,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,882,000 after buying an additional 206,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $332,000. 61.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 7,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $221,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,793 shares in the company, valued at $817,122.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays cut OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.78.

Shares of OGE opened at $32.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $26.37 and a one year high of $35.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $485.40 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 74.54%.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

