Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $8,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock opened at $37.50 on Friday. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12-month low of $33.23 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.41.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.17.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

