Vantage Consulting Group Inc Buys Shares of 331 CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 331 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSX. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 96,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 11,961 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 309.2% in the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 14,957 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $5,871,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $4,321,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX opened at $95.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $53.25 and a 52-week high of $97.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.24. The company has a market capitalization of $72.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Cowen upped their price target on CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus upped their price target on CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.81.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

