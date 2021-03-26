Yi Tsai Sells 10,000 Shares of Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Stock

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) CFO Yi Tsai sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $153,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ZDGE opened at $13.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.73. Zedge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94.

Get Zedge alerts:

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13.

ZDGE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Zedge from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Zedge from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Zedge by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 256,407 shares during the period. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in Zedge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zedge during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Zedge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zedge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

About Zedge

Zedge, Inc operates a digital publishing and content platform worldwide. Its platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with ringtones, wallpapers, home screen app icons, widgets, and notification sounds. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Zedge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zedge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.