Insider Selling: Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Insider Sells $169,190.00 in Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $169,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,420,900.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MYOV stock opened at $21.73 on Friday. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.17 and a 52-week high of $30.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 2.99.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYOV. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Myovant Sciences by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Myovant Sciences by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 184,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 9,824 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Myovant Sciences by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Myovant Sciences by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,824,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,641,000 after purchasing an additional 448,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MYOV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Myovant Sciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.57.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Read More: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.