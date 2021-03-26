Jay Adelson Sells 26,078 Shares of Megaport Limited (ASX:MP1) Stock

Megaport Limited (ASX:MP1) insider Jay Adelson sold 26,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$11.75 ($8.39), for a total value of A$306,442.58 ($218,887.56).

Jay Adelson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 19th, Jay Adelson purchased 50,000 shares of Megaport stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$6.96 ($4.97) per share, with a total value of A$348,000.00 ($248,571.43).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of A$14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.80.

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. The company operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services; and megaport virtual edge platform that enables businesses to connect to Megaport's ecosystem of service providers.

