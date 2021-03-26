Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,476 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $9,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 233.6% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 26,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 18,456 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 226,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,973,000 after buying an additional 131,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $157.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.33. The company has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 986.81, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $170.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ZBH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.65.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

