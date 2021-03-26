Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 693 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 333.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $62.03 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $40.14 and a 12 month high of $64.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.16 and a 200-day moving average of $60.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%.

