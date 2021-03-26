Brown Advisory Inc. Reduces Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Towercrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 150,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter.

SCHM stock opened at $73.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.92. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $76.91.

