Daniel Cahir Sells 12,500 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Daniel Cahir sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total value of $557,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Daniel Cahir also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Daniel Cahir sold 15,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $775,500.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Daniel Cahir sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $509,400.00.

eXp World stock opened at $45.65 on Friday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 142.66 and a beta of 3.35.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). eXp World had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $609.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.27 million. The company’s revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXPI. William Blair downgraded eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on eXp World from $26.50 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in eXp World by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,188,000 after acquiring an additional 155,058 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 67.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 372,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,030,000 after purchasing an additional 149,739 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,370,000 after purchasing an additional 97,444 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 38.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,748,000 after purchasing an additional 60,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 190,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,994,000 after purchasing an additional 29,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

