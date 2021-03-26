Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $619,000 Investment in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,683 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 104.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 50.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 20,124 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.5% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,705 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.09.

KEYS stock opened at $136.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.19. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $77.93 and a one year high of $155.50. The stock has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

