Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Trims Stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,858,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,148,000 after purchasing an additional 231,934 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 3,395,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,164,000 after purchasing an additional 322,300 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 833,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,922,000 after purchasing an additional 85,707 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 833,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,160,000 after purchasing an additional 70,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 448.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 739,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,351,000 after purchasing an additional 604,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBS opened at $7.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

