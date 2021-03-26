Pinduoduo’s (PDD) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Macquarie

Macquarie reissued their neutral rating on shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $157.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $171.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PDD. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pinduoduo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $137.05.

PDD stock opened at $127.53 on Tuesday. Pinduoduo has a fifty-two week low of $33.90 and a fifty-two week high of $212.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $156.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.14 and a beta of 1.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. Equities analysts predict that Pinduoduo will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 1,766.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after buying an additional 86,015 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 186.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 9,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $742,000.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

