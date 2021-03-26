Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Price Target Raised to $29.00

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Shares of OPI stock opened at $27.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.41 and a 200-day moving average of $23.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $31.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.37.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($1.28). Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $146.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.63 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after buying an additional 15,288 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 988,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,470,000 after purchasing an additional 43,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $13,207,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 236,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 23,416 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Office Properties Income Trust

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

