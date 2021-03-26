Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Navios Maritime Partners in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.05. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Navios Maritime Partners’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their target price on Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Navios Maritime Partners from $7.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of NMM stock opened at $26.22 on Friday. Navios Maritime Partners has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $301.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.56.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.37. Navios Maritime Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 37.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMM. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 695.3% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 130,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 114,044 shares during the period. 3.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.23%.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

