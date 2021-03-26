Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Raised to “Buy” at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $650.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and issued a $685.00 price target (up previously from $628.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $643.00 to $652.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $586.62.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $502.86 on Tuesday. Netflix has a 12-month low of $341.73 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The stock has a market cap of $222.71 billion, a PE ratio of 81.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $534.45 and a 200 day moving average of $514.33.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,466. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.3% during the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 14,400 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 53.2% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

