Scott D. Buckiso Sells 25,000 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Stock

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $529,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,913.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:X opened at $20.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.39. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $24.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.69.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in United States Steel by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. United States Steel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

