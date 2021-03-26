Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Lowers Stock Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 499,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,138,000 after buying an additional 37,212 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 490,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.3% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 425,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,683,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,994,000 after acquiring an additional 24,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 38.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 308,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after acquiring an additional 85,003 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $74.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.70. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $145.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.54 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.62% and a negative net margin of 121.30%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.16) EPS. Analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $428,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,621,937.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $835,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,518.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $143.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $213.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $156.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.27.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

