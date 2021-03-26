Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Price Target Raised to $181.00

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $178.00 to $181.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medpace from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist increased their price objective on Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $140.67.

MEDP opened at $158.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.33. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.34 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $177.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $259.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.41 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medpace will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total value of $1,554,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,708,819.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 266,066 shares of company stock worth $37,514,737. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 7,220.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 171.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

