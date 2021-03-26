CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Research Coverage Started at Barrington Research

Barrington Research began coverage on shares of CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on CarLotz in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ LOTZ opened at $7.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.05. CarLotz has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $37.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million.

CarLotz Company Profile

CarLotz, Inc operates as a used car and motorcycles retailer. It offers cars, compacts, convertibles, coupes, SUVs, trucks, vans, and wagons. The company's services include inspection, cleaning, photography, listings on major car buying websites, and management of buyer inquiries and test drives at its retail stores.

