iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $17.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $13.00.

IHRT has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America cut iHeartMedia from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on iHeartMedia from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut iHeartMedia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of iHeartMedia in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. iHeartMedia currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of IHRT stock opened at $17.51 on Monday. iHeartMedia has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $19.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.40.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $935.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that iHeartMedia will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in iHeartMedia by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

