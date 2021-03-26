Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Relmada Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.33) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.17). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.82) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($5.24) EPS.

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.20).

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of RLMD opened at $33.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.56 million, a P/E ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 0.53. Relmada Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $54.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,907,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Relmada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Kelly sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $45,851.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 151,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,339,172.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.63, for a total transaction of $100,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,287 shares of company stock worth $8,202,051. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.