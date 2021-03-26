Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target to $65.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $76.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on IONS. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.91.

Shares of IONS opened at $42.51 on Tuesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $41.42 and a 1 year high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 10.37 and a quick ratio of 10.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.56 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.96 and a 200-day moving average of $53.05.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($2.68). The company had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 28,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $1,805,945.42. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,818.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 5,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $338,074.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,229 shares of company stock worth $4,318,137. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 331.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 56,637 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,269,000 after purchasing an additional 72,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

