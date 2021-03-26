Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HSBC upgraded Grifols from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

GRFS stock opened at $17.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.75. Grifols has a 1-year low of $14.81 and a 1-year high of $21.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Grifols had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 10.65%. On average, analysts forecast that Grifols will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Grifols during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Grifols by 155.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. boosted its position in Grifols by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grifols during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Grifols by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.15% of the company’s stock.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

