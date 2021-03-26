Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 157,527 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 49.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 157,527 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.13% of Flowserve worth $6,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FLS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Flowserve from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Flowserve from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.78.

In other news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $417,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,751.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $38.27 on Friday. Flowserve Co. has a one year low of $20.86 and a one year high of $42.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.45.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $985.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

