Vantage Consulting Group Inc Takes $30,000 Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNLA opened at $50.20 on Friday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $47.72 and a 1-year high of $50.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.40.

