Vantage Consulting Group Inc Takes $30,000 Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNLA opened at $50.20 on Friday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $47.72 and a 1-year high of $50.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.40.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.