Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Makes New $284,000 Investment in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,974,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,749 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,444,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,304,000 after buying an additional 1,685,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 718,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,727,000 after buying an additional 357,593 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,784,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,302,000 after buying an additional 261,508 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 469,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,581,000 after buying an additional 229,407 shares during the period. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $36.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.54. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.41 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.85 and a fifty-two week high of $37.81.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.21 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 33,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $1,215,669.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,107,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,528,790.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 14,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $521,037.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,016,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,209,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,408,085 shares of company stock worth $121,498,912.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

