Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 4,055 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 62.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,458 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 4,055 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2,344.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,566,103 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $164,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,023 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,106,943 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $326,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,090 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,136,451 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $434,286,000 after purchasing an additional 371,852 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,322,570 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $138,857,000 after purchasing an additional 268,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 966,360 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $101,458,000 after purchasing an additional 255,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AKAM. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $99.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.61 and its 200-day moving average is $104.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.74 and a 52 week high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.46 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $228,896.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,056 shares in the company, valued at $702,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,241.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,888 shares of company stock worth $2,057,507. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

