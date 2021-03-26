Vantage Consulting Group Inc Acquires Shares of 683 National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 683 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Instruments alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NATI. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

NATI stock opened at $42.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.88 and its 200 day moving average is $39.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments Co. has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $47.40.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $367.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.59 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.44%.

In other National Instruments news, SVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $106,275.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,485.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.