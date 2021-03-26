The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stock Position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,234 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,311 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $9,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in PAR Technology in the third quarter worth about $254,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in PAR Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in PAR Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAR opened at $70.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.02. PAR Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $90.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.73 and a beta of 1.91.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The software maker reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.36). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 22.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PAR Technology Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Sidoti raised shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

