M&T Bank Corp Cuts Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

TME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. China Renaissance Securities downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. 86 Research downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Shares of NYSE:TME opened at $20.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a PE ratio of 59.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.04. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.29 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.51%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the provision of online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded by Jia Xin Peng on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.