The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stock Holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,671 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.12% of IAA worth $10,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in IAA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in IAA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IAA in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IAA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

IAA stock opened at $54.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69. IAA, Inc. has a one year low of $24.63 and a one year high of $66.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.89.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. IAA had a net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 246.98%. The firm had revenue of $383.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.46 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IAA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Northcoast Research raised shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.42.

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

