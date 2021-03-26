Brendan P. Eckelman Sells 17,000 Shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Stock

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $323,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Inhibrx stock opened at $18.62 on Friday. Inhibrx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.26.

Get Inhibrx alerts:

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INBX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Inhibrx from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inhibrx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inhibrx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INBX. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Inhibrx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 36.63% of the company’s stock.

About Inhibrx

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.